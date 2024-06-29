Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continued to build its recruiting class Friday night.

Derry Norris, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, announced via his social media channels that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Norris is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and reportedly has nearly 40 scholarship offers including ones from Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

At Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida, Norris had 63 tackles as a junior (12 1/2 for a loss) and seven sacks. He also carried the ball five times for 86 yards and a touchdown and started at tight end.