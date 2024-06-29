Defensive lineman from Florida commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continued to build its recruiting class Friday night.
Derry Norris, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, announced via his social media channels that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Norris is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and reportedly has nearly 40 scholarship offers including ones from Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.
At Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida, Norris had 63 tackles as a junior (12 1/2 for a loss) and seven sacks. He also carried the ball five times for 86 yards and a touchdown and started at tight end.
Norris reportedly visited Tech at the end of May. He competes in the shot put for Spruce Creek and was a nominee for the Daytona Beach News-Journal player of the year.
Tech now has 20 commitments with six months left until National Signing Day in December. The program’s 2025 signing class is currently ranked 18th nationally and third among ACC programs.
Norris joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), Sam Turner (Southwest DeKalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.
