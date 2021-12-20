Defense ailing as Georgia Tech loses fourth in a row

Through Sunday’s games, Tech was 273rd in blocked shots per game, 238th in defensive field-goal percentage, 144th in steals per game and 130th in defensive rebounding percentage. The Jackets aren’t excelling on offense, either, but defense has generally been the strength of Pastner’s teams.

Part of the issue is that Tech has not played its trademark 1-3-1 defense, which has often thrown off opponents, as frequently as it has in the past because Pastner is relying on a number of players new to the team. A strength of the defense is that it has been able to challenge shots on the perimeter but also had a shot-blocking threat at the rim. (As Pastner likes to share, Tech’s center or forward has been on the ACC’s all-defensive team each of his first five seasons. Center Rodney Howard is a capable defender, but might be more effective the more the Jackets can use the 1-3-1.) The Jackets have played more man-to-man defense this season with limited effectiveness. Tech used the 1-3-1 against No. 10 USC on Saturday, but execution was flawed, according to Pastner.