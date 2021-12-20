Defense ailing as Georgia Tech loses fourth in a row

In its first 10 games, Georgia Tech has played some of its least effective defense in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure. The Yellow Jackets’ 96.8 defense efficiency score, per KenPom, is ranked 92nd in Division I. It’s lower than any of Tech’s season-ending rankings in Pastner’s first five seasons. The Jackets have often played at a high level on the defensive end, finishing sixth in defensive efficiency in his first season (2016-17), 16th in the 2019-20 season and 43rd in 2018-19.
A problem for the Jackets – aside from playing four consecutive opponents in Wisconsin, North Carolina, LSU and Arizona State that are a combined 40-5 – is that they’re not doing anything particularly well on the defensive end. Last year’s team, for instance, didn’t defend the 3-point shot well, which Pastner’s teams have typically done well.
But, led by ACC defensive player of the year Jose Alvarado, the Jackets led the ACC and were eighth in the country in steals per game, denying scoring opportunities and creating transition chances in the process.
Through Sunday’s games, Tech was 273rd in blocked shots per game, 238th in defensive field-goal percentage, 144th in steals per game and 130th in defensive rebounding percentage. The Jackets aren’t excelling on offense, either, but defense has generally been the strength of Pastner’s teams.
Part of the issue is that Tech has not played its trademark 1-3-1 defense, which has often thrown off opponents, as frequently as it has in the past because Pastner is relying on a number of players new to the team. A strength of the defense is that it has been able to challenge shots on the perimeter but also had a shot-blocking threat at the rim. (As Pastner likes to share, Tech’s center or forward has been on the ACC’s all-defensive team each of his first five seasons. Center Rodney Howard is a capable defender, but might be more effective the more the Jackets can use the 1-3-1.) The Jackets have played more man-to-man defense this season with limited effectiveness. Tech used the 1-3-1 against No. 10 USC on Saturday, but execution was flawed, according to Pastner.
“There were a couple things where some of our rules weren’t exactly followed, and when that happens, when there’s a breakdown, that allows an open shot,” Pastner told media after the 67-53 loss to the Trojans, Tech’s fourth consecutive loss, which dropped the Jackets to 5-5.
USC was 9-for-19 from 3-point range while Tech was 5-for-19 despite having clear looks at the basket. Pastner called it the difference in the game.
Tech is scheduled to play Georgia State Tuesday and Alabama A&M Thursday, both at home.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author