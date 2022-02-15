David Turner joins Georgia Tech as assistant head coach for defense

Explore More from the AJC on the Jackets

Turner coached the defensive line at Florida for the past three seasons and was not retained in the Gators’ coaching transition after the season. His title at Tech will be assistant head coach (defense) and defensive run game coordinator. Both are new titles for Collins’ staff.

Turner has coached for 36 years and has worked at power-5 conference schools for 28 of the past 29 years, including in the SEC for 19 of the past 20.

He worked with Collins for two of those years (2013-14), when Collins was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Turner was the defensive line coach. He has coached 15 NFL draft picks.