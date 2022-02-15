David Turner joins Georgia Tech as assistant head coach for defense

Georgia Tech has filled its last remaining opening on coach Geoff Collins’ staff. David Turner will replace defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman, who left to coach the defensive line at Michigan State. The team made the announcement Tuesday.
Turner coached the defensive line at Florida for the past three seasons and was not retained in the Gators’ coaching transition after the season. His title at Tech will be assistant head coach (defense) and defensive run game coordinator. Both are new titles for Collins’ staff.
Turner has coached for 36 years and has worked at power-5 conference schools for 28 of the past 29 years, including in the SEC for 19 of the past 20.
He worked with Collins for two of those years (2013-14), when Collins was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State and Turner was the defensive line coach. He has coached 15 NFL draft picks.
Turner is the sixth assistant coach to join Collins’ staff this offseason, replacing coaches who either were dismissed or left to take other jobs.
“I’m excited to work with coach Turner once again,” Collins said in a statement. “He has spent almost his entire career coaching successful front sevens at the Power Five level. His experience, knowledge and track record of success will make him a huge asset for our players and coaches alike.”
About the Author