Dave Patenaude among three dismissals from Georgia Tech staff

November 27, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jamious Griffin (6) runs with a football during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Georgia won 45-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude was one of three assistant coaches whom coach Geoff Collins was dismissed Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The other two were safeties coach Nate Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

The moves came one day after Collins completed his third season with a record of 3-9, his third consecutive three-win season. Changes to his staff have been expected, and Collins said Saturday after the season-ending 45-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia that “we’ve just got to get better in every single area.”

It’s believed that Collins will not make any more changes to his staff, at least at present. That includes defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, whose unit ranks 117th in FBS in total defense.

In three seasons, Patenaude, who also coached quarterback oversaw an offense that improved its performance, but struggled on third downs and in the red zone. Burton and Popovich oversaw the Yellow Jackets secondary that underperformed throughout the 2021 season. Jackets defensive backs made one interception in the entire 12-game season and were often at fault in coverage errors that contributed to big pass plays by the opposition.

Story will be updated.

Ken Sugiura
