Dates set for Georgia Tech’s 2024 football schedule

The ACC announced Wednesday the league’s full 2024 football schedule, including Georgia Tech’s 12-game slate which features six games in Atlanta and the previously announced opener against defending ACC champion Florida State in Dublin, Ireland.
Tech’s 11 FBS opponents earned bowl berths in 2023. The Yellow Jackets’ schedule is ranked as the sixth-toughest in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.
The Jackets’ home schedule features five FBS teams that averaged 8.8 wins last season, and all five finished above .500. Seven of the Tech’s eight ACC opponents finished in the top 10 in the league standings last season, and six of the Tech’s eight league opponents finished .500 or better in conference play last year.
Tech opens the home portion of its schedule with its first-ever matchup against Georgia State. The schools’ campuses are separated by less than two miles.
For the fourth consecutive season, Tech will host a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Notre Dame visits Oct. 19. Notre Dame’s visit will mark the first time since 2021 that the Jackets’ home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not double as the Aflac Kickoff game.
Tech also renews an old conference rivalry when it hosts VMI. The Jackets and Keydets, who were members of the Southern Conference from 1924-32, have met 15 times, and the Jackets lead the series 14-1.
The Jackets have three bye weeks (Sept. 28, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16) because their opener falls during Week Zero and four open weekends because of a Thursday game (Nov. 21) against North Carolina State.
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent
Aug. 24 vs. Florida State (Dublin, Ireland)
Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State
Sept. 7 at Syracuse
Sept. 14 vs. VMI
Sept. 21 at Louisville
Oct. 5 vs. Duke
Oct. 12 at North Carolina
Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech
Nov. 9 vs. Miami
Nov. 21 (Thu.) vs. N.C. State
Nov. 30 at Georgia
