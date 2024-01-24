Dates set for Georgia Tech’s 2024 football schedule

The ACC announced Wednesday the league’s full 2024 football schedule, including Georgia Tech’s 12-game slate which features six games in Atlanta and the previously announced opener against defending ACC champion Florida State in Dublin, Ireland.

Tech’s 11 FBS opponents earned bowl berths in 2023. The Yellow Jackets’ schedule is ranked as the sixth-toughest in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.

The Jackets’ home schedule features five FBS teams that averaged 8.8 wins last season, and all five finished above .500. Seven of the Tech’s eight ACC opponents finished in the top 10 in the league standings last season, and six of the Tech’s eight league opponents finished .500 or better in conference play last year.