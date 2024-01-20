Coordinator Tyler Santucci brings aggressive defense to Georgia Tech

“He was an undersized linebacker that everyone told no to and ended up being an All-American and conference player of the year. I think that’s probably been his whole track as a coach. You don’t go from Stony Brook (to) Texas A&M and Duke and Georgia Tech, but he was able to do it.”

Santucci was hired by Brent Key this month to be Tech’s defensive coordinator. The 35-year-old has hit the road recruiting new Yellow Jackets, all while setting the groundwork for how Tech’s 2024 defense will look on and off the field.

Taking over a unit that ranked among the worst nationally and in the ACC in many pivotal statistical categories, Santucci is challenged with reshaping Tech’s defense from schematics and personnel standpoints. But he has proved at past stops to be able to do just that.

As co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2022, Santucci helped make the Aggies the nation’s No. 1-ranked pass defense. Last season at Duke, Santucci’s defense led the ACC in allowing only 19 points per game.

“I don’t think there’s any defense that I would rather play in than coach Santucci’s, honestly,” Duke defensive tackle and team captain Ja’Mion Franklin wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The D-line can wreak havoc and make plays. It’s really aggressive. I think that if you’re a defensive lineman or a linebacker, you would love to play in this scheme. You’d be a fool not to.

“When it’s third down, it’s crafty and aggressive. It’s how a defense should be played. Pin your ears back and go attack the ball. It doesn’t matter what defensive play is called, just do your job and be intentional.”

Duke went 8-5 last season under former coach Mike Elko and beat Troy in the Birmingham Bowl. The Blue Devils ranked second among ACC teams in stopping teams from scoring in the red zone and were fifth in the conference in rushing and passing defense.

Only thrice during the ‘23 campaign did an opponent score more than 30 points on Santucci’s defense.

“Santucci’s system is to be aggressive and to confuse the offense. Show them one thing but play another,” Duke linebacker Tre Freeman wrote in an email to the AJC. “From a mindset standpoint, he wants to give up no points, no first downs, stop the run and get after the quarterback and cause turnovers.”

Freeman, who led Duke in 2023 with 106 tackles, said Santucci stressed team play over individual performance. The 6-foot, 230-pound sophomore was one of two linebackers at the center of Santucci’s 4-2-5 system, which deploys four down linemen, four defensive backs and a nickel back.

Santucci’s unit last fall had 11 games in which the Blue Devils had at least two sacks and at least five tackles for loss. Duke registered 10 tackles for loss in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

In the weeks and days between games, Franklin said Santucci prided himself on staying even-keeled.

“He was very intense, but he was a very loving and a caring players’ coach. He related to the players. He was very energetic, animated and enthusiastic. He was the same guy every day,” Franklin added. “The consistency never changed whether it was a big win, a hard loss or a tough practice. Coach Santucci remained the same guy, and as far as game days go, he’s as locked in his as you can be. He knows how to set the tone for the guys, and he always makes the right adjustments coming into the half. Additionally he knows the right words to get the guys going.”

After graduating from Stony Brook in 2010, Santucci went straight into coaching as a graduate assistant with the Seawolves. He then coached the team’s safeties in 2012 and the team’s defensive line in 2013.

Stops at Wake Forest, Texas State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wake Forest again preceded his return to College Station, Texas, in 2020.

“Trying to build meaningful relationships with the players is number one. I’ve tried to do that to the best of my abilities. That goes with the staff, also,” Santucci was quoted in the 2023 Duke football yearbook. “And then I think that building confidence in the players and making sure that no matter what I say, or what we throw up on the board, it’s gonna come down to those guys executing and feeling fully confident in what they’re doing. And how they’re doing it.

“I try to pride myself on not only being a defensive guy, but getting to know the offensive line, the wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs and really sharing this experience. At the end of the day, I call the plays, and the players bring the plays to life.”