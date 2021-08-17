Confidently, Pejé Harris pushes for role in Georgia Tech offense

In the words of coach Geoff Collins, Harris “put on a show” in the team’s scrimmage Saturday, with three catches for almost 90 yards and a touchdown. He made one catch on the sideline for about 50 yards, Harris said. He can play both slot and outside receiver, which gives him an advantage in versatility and also has provided him with a broader understanding of the passing game.

“I know why I’m running a route and who I’m helping in certain scenarios, which I think helps my teammates and helps me get open,” he said.

Harris said he has focused on weaknesses, such as his speed and hand strength.

“Because I’m going to have to make a lot of contested catches, being that I’m not running past (defensive backs),” he said. “So I focused in on the things that I knew I needed to work on, and then kind of tried to perfect the things that I knew I was already pretty decent at.”