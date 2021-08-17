Confidently, Pejé Harris pushes for role in Georgia Tech offense

Georgia Tech receiver Pejé Harris closed his 2020 season in productive fashion, with seven catches for 62 yards in the final three games of the Yellow Jackets’ season. It could prove critical for the coming season as Harris vies for a role in the offense.
“Being able to play last year, it really helped my confidence because it let me know that, basically, I know I can play at this level despite not being the fastest or the strongest,” Harris said Tuesday. “I can still play at this level and still make plays with the best of them.”
Over those three games, only Adonicas Sanders (10 catches) and Jalen Camp (nine) had more receptions for Tech, and Camp this summer is competing for a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moving into the starting lineup with Ahmarean Brown out (and since transferred to South Carolina), Harris said that running routes for quarterback Jeff Sims in practice built their connection.
“That really helped in just building trust, and him knowing that I was going to be in a certain spot to get the ball,” Harris said Tuesday.
Harris is going into his third season after redshirting in 2018. He played in 10 games in 2019, making one start and one catch.
In the words of coach Geoff Collins, Harris “put on a show” in the team’s scrimmage Saturday, with three catches for almost 90 yards and a touchdown. He made one catch on the sideline for about 50 yards, Harris said. He can play both slot and outside receiver, which gives him an advantage in versatility and also has provided him with a broader understanding of the passing game.
“I know why I’m running a route and who I’m helping in certain scenarios, which I think helps my teammates and helps me get open,” he said.
Harris said he has focused on weaknesses, such as his speed and hand strength.
“Because I’m going to have to make a lot of contested catches, being that I’m not running past (defensive backs),” he said. “So I focused in on the things that I knew I needed to work on, and then kind of tried to perfect the things that I knew I was already pretty decent at.”