Colquitt County’s Kamal Bonner makes commitment to Georgia Tech

Bonner, who made his official visit to Tech June 10-12, is the lone defensive back in the 12-player group. Coach Geoff Collins had no commitments when the month began.

Bonner, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, also holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State and Wake Forest, among other schools. He also announced an official visit to Memphis. Bonner is one of seven recruits who made their official visit to Tech June 10-12 who has committed.