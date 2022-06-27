Colquitt County’s Kamal Bonner makes commitment to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s June commitment spree continued Monday as Colquitt County safety Kamal Bonner became the 12th 2023 prospect this month to publicly declare his intention to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 signing class.
Bonner, who made his official visit to Tech June 10-12, is the lone defensive back in the 12-player group. Coach Geoff Collins had no commitments when the month began.
Bonner, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, also holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State and Wake Forest, among other schools. He also announced an official visit to Memphis. Bonner is one of seven recruits who made their official visit to Tech June 10-12 who has committed.
Bonner, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, has the size and long reach that Collins has typically sought in recruiting defensive players. His hitting ability and speed in coming from the secondary in run support jump out in his highlight video.
