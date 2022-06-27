ajc logo
X

Colquitt County’s Kamal Bonner makes commitment to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins added his 12th 2023 prospect this month. Colquitt County safety Kamal Bonner publicly declared his intention to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 signing class. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins added his 12th 2023 prospect this month. Colquitt County safety Kamal Bonner publicly declared his intention to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 signing class. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s June commitment spree continued Monday as Colquitt County safety Kamal Bonner became the 12th 2023 prospect this month to publicly declare his intention to join the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 signing class.

Bonner, who made his official visit to Tech June 10-12, is the lone defensive back in the 12-player group. Coach Geoff Collins had no commitments when the month began.

ExploreNewnan’s Justyn Reid drawn to Georgia Tech by Chip Long

Bonner, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, also holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State and Wake Forest, among other schools. He also announced an official visit to Memphis. Bonner is one of seven recruits who made their official visit to Tech June 10-12 who has committed.

Bonner, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, has the size and long reach that Collins has typically sought in recruiting defensive players. His hitting ability and speed in coming from the secondary in run support jump out in his highlight video.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Newnan’s Justyn Reid drawn to Georgia Tech by Chip Long4h ago
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’
18h ago
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
13h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
12h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
12h ago
Injury to sideline Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon 6-8 weeks
7h ago
The Latest
Newnan’s Justyn Reid drawn to Georgia Tech by Chip Long
4h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher get pro opportunities
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top