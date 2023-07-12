College football countdown - 45 days: Tech in debut Aflac Kickoff Game

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season.

Georgia Tech and Louisville will meet in the newly-dubbed Aflac Kickoff Game on Sept. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The annual game, one of the first of the college football season, had been sponsored by Chick-fil-A since 2008.

Fortune 500 insurance giant Aflac has agreed to become the new title sponsor to the Kickoff game, signing a three-year deal to lend its name to the annual September event, the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive interview.

Chick-fil-A will continue to sponsor the Peach Bowl.

This year’s Kickoff Game featuring the ACC’s Tech and Louisville will start at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN. Future Aflac Kickoff Games are also scheduled to include Clemson vs. Georgia in 2024, followed by Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina and Syracuse vs. Tennessee in 2025.

