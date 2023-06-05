Marco Coleman on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Georgia Tech outside linebacker and current Tech defensive line coach Marco Coleman is one of 78 candidates included on the ballot for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday.

Coleman was a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-ACC and all-America selection as an outside linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1989-91. He was a key member of the Yellow Jackets’ 1990 national championship squad and finished his three-year collegiate career as Tech’s all-time leader with 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss (he remains fourth in program history in both categories).

His 50 TFL were also the most ever by an ACC player in a three-year career at the end of his time at Tech and that total remains the fifth-most all-time by an ACC player that played just three collegiate seasons.

Coleman was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 12th overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and went on to record 65.5 sacks and 520 tackles over the course of a 14-year NFL career (1992-2005) that included stints with the Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

In his second stint as a member of Georgia Tech’s coaching staff, Coleman returned to Atlanta in January after having previously served as the Yellow Jackets’ defensive ends/outside linebackers coach from 2019-21.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced in 2024 and will be inducted Dec. 10, 2024, as part of the 66th NFF Honors Dinner in Las Vegas.

Sixteen former Georgia Tech student-athletes and three former Tech coaches are already inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson will officially become the 20th Yellow Jacket enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame when he is inducted during this year’s NFF Honors dinner Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

NOTABLES

Other players of note on the ballot include:

-Former Georgia running back Garrison Hearst

-Former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour

-Former Fort Valley State defensive back Tyrone Poole

-Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick

Former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn

-Griffin High’s Willie Gault

-Washington County High’s Takeo Spikes