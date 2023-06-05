X

Marco Coleman on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Credit: Mike Powell

Credit: Mike Powell

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech outside linebacker and current Tech defensive line coach Marco Coleman is one of 78 candidates included on the ballot for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2024, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday.

Coleman was a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-ACC and all-America selection as an outside linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1989-91. He was a key member of the Yellow Jackets’ 1990 national championship squad and finished his three-year collegiate career as Tech’s all-time leader with 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss (he remains fourth in program history in both categories).

His 50 TFL were also the most ever by an ACC player in a three-year career at the end of his time at Tech and that total remains the fifth-most all-time by an ACC player that played just three collegiate seasons.

Coleman was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 12th overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and went on to record 65.5 sacks and 520 tackles over the course of a 14-year NFL career (1992-2005) that included stints with the Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

In his second stint as a member of Georgia Tech’s coaching staff, Coleman returned to Atlanta in January after having previously served as the Yellow Jackets’ defensive ends/outside linebackers coach from 2019-21.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced in 2024 and will be inducted Dec. 10, 2024, as part of the 66th NFF Honors Dinner in Las Vegas.

Sixteen former Georgia Tech student-athletes and three former Tech coaches are already inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson will officially become the 20th Yellow Jacket enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame when he is inducted during this year’s NFF Honors dinner Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

NOTABLES

Other players of note on the ballot include:

-Former Georgia running back Garrison Hearst

-Former Georgia defensive lineman Richard Seymour

-Former Fort Valley State defensive back Tyrone Poole

-Former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick

Former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn

-Griffin High’s Willie Gault

-Washington County High’s Takeo Spikes

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?4h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

AJC names Sharif Durhams managing editor of news
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel
24m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
1h ago

A look back at James Beard Award winners with Atlanta ties
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Dream waives former Georgia Tech star Lorela Cubaj
Georgia Tech’s Amaree Abram invited to USA Basketball camp
Jackets fall to Florida for NCAA golf title
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
2h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top