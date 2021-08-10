Coaches preseason poll an indicator of Georgia Tech’s tough schedule

The Yellow Jackets will play five teams in the poll, all ranked 16th or higher – No. 2 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 9 North Carolina and No. 16 Miami. Tech is the only team in the country scheduled to play four top-10 opponents.

Beyond that, three more opponents – Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Boston College – were among teams also receiving votes. That’s eight of 12 opponents. For good measure, Kennesaw State was ranked 19th in FCS in that division’s preseason poll, released Monday.