Coaches preseason poll an indicator of Georgia Tech’s tough schedule

When the preseason USA Today coaches Top 25 was released Tuesday, it looked quite familiar to Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets will play five teams in the poll, all ranked 16th or higher – No. 2 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 9 North Carolina and No. 16 Miami. Tech is the only team in the country scheduled to play four top-10 opponents.
Beyond that, three more opponents – Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Boston College – were among teams also receiving votes. That’s eight of 12 opponents. For good measure, Kennesaw State was ranked 19th in FCS in that division’s preseason poll, released Monday.
“A lot of people look at the schedule from the outside looking in, they kind of think, ‘Ooh, they’re going to have a tough time doing X, Y, Z,’” cornerback Tre Swilling said. “Every time we play an opponent, I look at it as an opportunity to go out there and showcase what we have.”
Tech coach Geoff Collins continues as a voter in the coaches poll, now in his fourth consecutive year as a member of the voting board, which this season includes 65 coaches. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Monday.