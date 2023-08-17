Co-conspirator against Josh Pastner sentenced to one year in federal prison

Jennifer Pendley received the sentence in U.S. district court in Atlanta

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago
X

The Arizona woman who conspired to destroy the livelihood and reputation of former Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Josh Pastner with false allegations of sexual assault has been sentenced to one year in federal prison. Jennifer Pendley, who claimed in a 2018 lawsuit that Pastner had sexually assaulted her several times, received the sentence Aug. 9 in U.S. district court in Atlanta after pleading guilty in February to conspiracy to commit extortion in February.

At the sentencing, Pendley, 51, apologized directly to Pastner, according to Pendley’s attorney Jeff Brickman.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“On multiple occasions, directly to coach Pastner, (Pendley) apologized profusely for what she had done and apologized for all of the pain and suffering that she had caused him and his family,” Brickman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “There was absolutely no doubt about her remorse or acceptance of responsibility.”

Pendley was the girlfriend of Ron Bell, who gained the friendship of Pastner but then sought his ruin after a personal falling out with the coach in 2017. Seeking Pastner’s termination, Bell claimed erroneously that Pastner had committed NCAA violations. When the school stood behind Pastner, Bell then alleged with Pendley’s help that Pastner had sexually assaulted her and demanded bribe money from Tech in exchange for his not reporting the claimed assault. After Tech refused to comply, Bell and Pendley filed a lawsuit alleging the assault, a claim which ultimately was demonstrated not only to be false, but deceptive and retaliatory.

Pendley’s sentencing follows the prison term of two years and nine months that Bell received in July for the same crime of conspiracy to commit extortion. Pendley also was sentenced to three years of supervised release upon her release from prison.

Pendley is in dire health and is suffering from an incurable disease, Brickman said. The court recommended that Pendley be designated to a prison hospital facility “where her medical condition can be appropriately treated.”

Pastner was dismissed from his position at Tech in March after seven seasons coaching the Yellow Jackets. He was replaced by Damon Stoudamire.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Jones ready to ‘tell the truth’ about his role in moves to overturn 2020 election1h ago

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: AP

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
11h ago

Credit: AP

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
11h ago

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech secondary poised to be one of ACC’s best
22h ago
Geep Wade driving to get best out of Georgia Tech offensive line
Georgia Tech announces addition of freshman forward Ibrahim Souare
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
9h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
3h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top