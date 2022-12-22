Clemson’s inside game too much for Georgia Tech

At the same time, the Jackets were cold from 3-point range, making five of 23 (21.7%). After his team’s poor shooting from 3-point range to start the season, coach Josh Pastner took encouragement from the Jackets’ 13-for-24 performance from behind the arc against Alabama State on Saturday. But, whatever the reason (perhaps one being that Alabama State is in the bottom fifth percentile in 3-point percentage defense), the Jackets could not replicate, and were not much better closer to the basket, either. Further, they were 11-for-18 from the free-throw line.

Tech’s offensive inability and Clemson’s aptitude at the basket particularly overlapped in a first-half stretch when the Jackets failed to score a basket for almost eight minutes, enabling the Tigers to flip a 14-10 deficit into a 23-13 lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way, stretching the lead to as many as 23 points. To their credit, the Jackets fought to the end, cutting the lead to 12 with 1:16 to play, but the final outcome was not in doubt at that point.