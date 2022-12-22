Clemson’s inside game too much for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech did the one thing it does better than anything else Wednesday night against Clemson. The Yellow Jackets kept the Tigers from scoring efficiently from 3-point range.
Everything else was a bit of a problem for Tech at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets were clunky running their offense, continued their errant 3-point shooting and were practically powerless to defend Clemson at the basket. As such, the Jackets were sent into their Christmas break with a 79-66 defeat in their second ACC game of the season.
Clemson (10-3, 2-0 ACC) scored 48 points in the paint, tied for the most that the Jackets have allowed this season. Clemson enjoyed repeated successes creating chances at the rim by getting behind Tech’s 1-3-1 zone defense for layups and using screens and pick-and-rolls to get its post players clean looks at the basket. Clemson finished the night shooting 26-for-44 on its two-point shots for 59.1%, the highest rate allowed by Tech (7-5, 0-2) this season. It rendered irrelvant Clemson’s 5-for-18 shooting (27.8%) from 3-point range.
At the same time, the Jackets were cold from 3-point range, making five of 23 (21.7%). After his team’s poor shooting from 3-point range to start the season, coach Josh Pastner took encouragement from the Jackets’ 13-for-24 performance from behind the arc against Alabama State on Saturday. But, whatever the reason (perhaps one being that Alabama State is in the bottom fifth percentile in 3-point percentage defense), the Jackets could not replicate, and were not much better closer to the basket, either. Further, they were 11-for-18 from the free-throw line.
Tech’s offensive inability and Clemson’s aptitude at the basket particularly overlapped in a first-half stretch when the Jackets failed to score a basket for almost eight minutes, enabling the Tigers to flip a 14-10 deficit into a 23-13 lead. The Tigers led the rest of the way, stretching the lead to as many as 23 points. To their credit, the Jackets fought to the end, cutting the lead to 12 with 1:16 to play, but the final outcome was not in doubt at that point.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell ended his three-game losing streak at McCamish. Tech was led by guard Miles Kelly’s 17 points, including 3-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Forward Jalon Moore scored 12 with nine rebounds. Clemson forward P.J. Hall led for the Tigers with a game-high 25 points, doubling his season scoring average, making 12 of 18 shots from the field.
