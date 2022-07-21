ajc logo
X

Clemson players have fondness, high hopes for Georgia Tech’s Tchio, Phommachanh

Former Clemson offensive tackle Paul Tchio (57) and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (throwing) transferred to Georgia Tech and will face their former team in the Yellow Jackets' season opener Sept. 5, 2022. (Maddie Williams/Clemson Football)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Clemson offensive tackle Paul Tchio (57) and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (throwing) transferred to Georgia Tech and will face their former team in the Yellow Jackets' season opener Sept. 5, 2022. (Maddie Williams/Clemson Football)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Over a phone call a few days ago, Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden issued a warning to Georgia Tech guard Paul Tchio ahead of their teams’ season opener Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But also loving encouragement.

“I let him know we’re coming,” McFadden said Wednesday at the ACC Kickoff media event. “But I told him, I want him to be the best guard in the country every game except for the first game. He knows I’m rooting for him, or at least I hope he knows that I’m rooting for him. I love Paul to death.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tchio and McFadden’s bond stems from being teammates for two seasons at Clemson. McFadden said they shared a similar sense of humor, taste in clothes.

“We could always just talk to each other,” he said.

Tchio, from Milton High, entered the transfer portal in November and landed at Tech. He played in 14 games with one start in his two seasons with the Tigers.

“Paul just wanted something different,” McFadden said. “I think he’ll do great at Georgia Tech. I wish him the best. I want him to have the best season ever. I’m super excited for him.”

Players facing their former teams is nothing new, particularly in the era of the transfer portal, which has ended schools’ ability to restrict a player’s transfer destination, and the elimination of conference rules requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league. But, in the long history between Tech and Clemson, teams that first played in 1898 and have met a total of 87 times, the switch of Tchio, along with quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (formerly of Clemson) is a rarity, if not a first.

The rivalry is defined, of course, by a most significant movement of talent from one school to the other – Tech hiring away coach John Heisman from Clemson at the end of the 1903 season (which included a 73-0 win over Tech), leading to Heisman’s historic tenure in Atlanta. And Tech will face a former Yellow Jacket in the third game of the season, when former defensive end Jared Ivey will return to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Mississippi.

ExploreGeorgia Tech-Clemson season opener a sellout

Phommachanh transferred to Tech in May after three seasons with the Tigers. Like Tchio a four-star prospect coming out of high school, Phommachanh played in 13 games over three seasons as a backup.

“That’s my brother right there,” Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei said. “I’m excited to see him play. I definitely hope he gets a chance out there at Georgia Tech.”

Uiagelelei touted Phommachanh, who is expected to provide depth and push starter Jeff Sims, as a great athlete and very smart.

“Great leader, and throws the ball really well,” he said. “He can do a lot of things with his feet.”

The game, part of Tech’s six-year series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will be a home game for Tech but is being staged as a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Labor Day evening. It was announced Thursday as a sellout, though a limited number of tickets are still available through the purchase of a Tech season ticket or three-game pack.

“It’s in Atlanta, but I definitely think there’ll be a lot of orange in the stadium that day,” McFadden said.

It will be Clemson’s first time playing in the state-of-the-art building.

“I’m very excited,” Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry said. “It looks like a great creation in what they’ve built there. It’s going be fun. I genuinely am excited just to play in the stadium. Anytime you go to Atlanta, a great city, it’s going to be fun.”

Henry said that the team has begun its preparations for Tech by reviewing game video.

“Most definitely,” he said. “If we haven’t started by now, we’re in trouble.”

A fifth-year senior, Henry has plenty of familiarity with Tech, which has lost to the Tigers in the past seven meetings. He said defensive players have been watching Tech games from last season to review the Jackets’ personnel. But, he acknowledged, there is a level of uncertainty as Tech has a new offensive coordinator in Chip Long. Henry said that coaches have been reviewing Long’s past work at Notre Dame.

“With new schemes, there’s only so much you can watch (to prepare) because it’s the first game,” Henry said. “They could come out in the ... triple option. We’ve got to be ready for everything. We’re really just preparing for the game itself.”

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United signs Ajani Fortune as Homegrown player3h ago
Breaking news: Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension
1h ago
Georgia Tech, Clemson in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out
1h ago
Braves return to action on verge of reaching 2 million in attendance
1h ago
Braves return to action on verge of reaching 2 million in attendance
1h ago
Courtney Upshaw one of Falcons’ Walsh coaching interns
1h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech, Clemson in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out
1h ago
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips pleads for unity among conferences
21h ago
Josh Pastner evaluates Georgia Tech program going into seventh season
23h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
6h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top