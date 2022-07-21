ajc logo
Georgia Tech, Clemson in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out

Clemson wide receiver Brannon Spector (13) gets tackled by Georgia Tech's defensive back Wesley Walker (39) and defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) during the first half.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The season-opening game between Georgia Tech and Clemson has sold out, according to Chick-fil-A Kickoff game officials. However, a limited allotment of tickets has been reserved for those who purchase Tech season tickets or a three-game mini-pack.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and air on ESPN.

“The historic rivalry between Clemson and Georgia Tech will continue in this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, featuring two schools from the same conference for the first time in our game’s history,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. “Both teams and their passionate fan bases will create an electric atmosphere when they compete on the national stage to begin the 2022 ACC season.”

