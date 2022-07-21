Georgia Tech, Clemson in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out

The game will be played at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and air on ESPN.

“The historic rivalry between Clemson and Georgia Tech will continue in this year’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, featuring two schools from the same conference for the first time in our game’s history,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement. “Both teams and their passionate fan bases will create an electric atmosphere when they compete on the national stage to begin the 2022 ACC season.”