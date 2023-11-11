Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech

Clemson became bowl eligible by piling up 465 yards of offense and scoring 42 consecutive points after trailing early. The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) controlled possession for 36:58 and were 4-of-6 on fourth downs as it wore down the Tech defense.

More impressively, Clemson harassed Tech quarterback Haynes King all day and held the sophomore to 129 passing yards on 13-of-31 passing. King was picked off four times. The Jackets managed only 254 yards of offense and were 6-of-16 on third downs in their ninth consecutive loss to Clemson and eighth consecutive defeat at Memorial Stadium.

Tech (5-5, 4-3 ACC) returns home to host Syracuse (4-5, 0-5 ACC) at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tech caught the game’s first break against the Tigers when Clemson curiously called a fake punt from its own 21 in the first quarter. Omar Daniels led the special teams’ recognition that Tigers’ punter Aidan Swanson was trying to run nine yards for a first down – Swanson got only four of those yards before he was pushed into the Tech sideline.

The Jackets took over on the 25 and, three players later, King ran in a 4-yard touchdown to make the score 7-0 with 6:36 left in the opening period.

Clemson recovered and put together a methodical, 18-play drive that covered 75 yards and chewed up nearly 10 minutes of clock. The Tigers converted two fourth downs and scored on Cade Klubnik’s 5-yard pass to receiver Beaux Collins on the right side of the end zone to tie the score with 11:45 left in the half.

A quick three-and-out by the Tech offense didn’t do the Tech defense any favors. Clemson took over at the Jackets’ 42 and took three more minutes off the clock with a touchdown drive that made the score 14-7. Klubnik threw a 3-yard pass into the end zone where running back Tyler Brown made a one-handed grab with his right hand while falling down.

Will Shipley broke a 32-yard touchdown run with 69 seconds before halftime making the score 21-7. On the ensuing possession, Khalil Barnes jumped a curl route and picked off King at the Tech 42 with 41 seconds left on the clock.

The Jackets dodged a bullet, thanks to Rodney Shelley, who got a hand on Jonathan Weitz’s 47-yard field-goal attempt as time expired. The Tigers had to settle for a 21-7 lead at the break.

Tech was held to one passing yard in the first half, 89 yards overall and went 2-of-6 on third downs. Clemson held the ball for 20:42.

Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21

The Tigers picked up where they left on the third quarter with a 3 1/2-minute touchdown drive that was capped by Klubnik finding tight end Jake Briningstool from 6 yards out. That made the score 28-7 with 7:05 left in the third quarter.

Even when Tech’s defense finally stepped up and got a takeaway, courtesy of a Jaylon King interception on the Clemson 39, Clemson came right back and got an interception of its own from Avieon Terrell inside the Tigers 10.

Clemson continued to pour it on 38 seconds into the fourth quarter with Klubnik’s 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Sapp. Not two minutes later, Clemson cornerback Shelton Lewis returned a King pass 46 yards the other direction for six more, making the score 42-7 with 12:46 on the clock.

Tech scored a pair of token touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a Dontae Smith 32-yard reception and a Dylan Leonard 5-yard catch. It was of little consolation for the visitors on this day.

Klubnik finished 23-of-34 passing for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Phil Mafah had 96 yards on 17 attempts.