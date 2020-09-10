X

Chris Martin has left team at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech defensive tackle Chris Martin speaks with media following practice August 26, 2019. Martin normally wears No. 96, but was chosen to wear No. 90, the number of the late Brandon Adams, for Tech's season opener against Clemson. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Days before the season is to begin, Georgia Tech defensive tackle Chris Martin is no longer on the roster. It is not an ordinary departure. Martin was headed into his senior season, was expected to play regularly and appeared content with his circumstances.

It’s believed that Martin left the team of his own volition and that it was not related to playing time or displeasure with the team, or to health concerns.

After playing eight games as a backup in his first two seasons, Martin had a breakthrough in 2019, playing in 10 games and starting six. At the beginning of the preseason, Martin spoke of his deeper understanding of the defensive scheme and his expectations for the defensive line to make a jump in its play.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said that he will have a three-man rotation at defensive tackle of Djimon Brooks, T.K. Chimedza and Ja’Quon Griffin.

