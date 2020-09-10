Chris Martin has left team at Georgia Tech

It’s believed that Martin left the team of his own volition and that it was not related to playing time or displeasure with the team, or to health concerns.

After playing eight games as a backup in his first two seasons, Martin had a breakthrough in 2019, playing in 10 games and starting six. At the beginning of the preseason, Martin spoke of his deeper understanding of the defensive scheme and his expectations for the defensive line to make a jump in its play.