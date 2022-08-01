ajc logo
CB L.J. Green commits to Georgia Tech, class now at 14

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic cornerback LJ Green announced his commitment to Georgia Tech August 1, 2022. (247Sports photo by Zach Blostein)

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic cornerback LJ Green announced his commitment to Georgia Tech August 1, 2022. (247Sports photo by Zach Blostein)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Georgia Tech received a commitment Monday from cornerback L.J. Green from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic. Green is the first cornerback to commit to the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 signing class, which now stands at 14 players.

Green, listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, selected Tech over offers from Florida State, Arkansas State, Liberty and Marshall, among others. He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 90 cornerback in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

On his highlight videos, Green shows quick feet, a long reach and a skill for successfully contesting 50/50 balls. Green has committed to joining a roster deep and young at defensive back.

Tech’s class is ranked 53rd nationally (247Sports Composite) and 12th in the ACC.

