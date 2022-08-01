CB L.J. Green commits to Georgia Tech, class now at 14

Green, listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, selected Tech over offers from Florida State, Arkansas State, Liberty and Marshall, among others. He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 90 cornerback in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

On his highlight videos, Green shows quick feet, a long reach and a skill for successfully contesting 50/50 balls. Green has committed to joining a roster deep and young at defensive back.