Butker’s record field goal part of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Credit: AP

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker embarces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker won his third Super Bowl title Sunday as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Butker made four field goals, including a Super Bowl record 57-yarder, and an extra point in the Super Bowl LVIII victory. Butker now has scored 37 points in three Super Bowls, the most in NFL history by a kicker and the second only all-time to Jerry Rice’s 48.

After a 28-yarder in the second quarter gave Kansas City its first points, Butker then booted the record 57-yarder in the third quarter. He also made kicks from 24 and 29 yards, the latter tying the game at 19 to force overtime.

Butker, a Westminster graduate who kicked for Tech from 2013-16, also now holds the record for Super Bowl field goals made in a career with nine.

Pair of Former Bulldogs part of Chiefs win, too

Former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman hauled in a 3-yard touchdown in overtime to give Kansas City the game-winning score Sunday.

Hardman finished with three catches for 57 yards and joined teammate and fellow former Bulldog Malik Herring on the winning squad. Herring finished with a tackle in the Chiefs’ victory.

Receiver Chris Conley had one catch for 18 yards, two special teams tackles and downed a punt on the 1-yard line for the 49ers. Tight end Charlie Woerner (one special teams tackle) and defensive lineman Robert Beal suited up for San Francisco.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

