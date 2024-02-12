Butker’s record field goal part of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker won his third Super Bowl title Sunday as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Butker made four field goals, including a Super Bowl record 57-yarder, and an extra point in the Super Bowl LVIII victory. Butker now has scored 37 points in three Super Bowls, the most in NFL history by a kicker and the second only all-time to Jerry Rice’s 48.
After a 28-yarder in the second quarter gave Kansas City its first points, Butker then booted the record 57-yarder in the third quarter. He also made kicks from 24 and 29 yards, the latter tying the game at 19 to force overtime.
Butker, a Westminster graduate who kicked for Tech from 2013-16, also now holds the record for Super Bowl field goals made in a career with nine.
Pair of Former Bulldogs part of Chiefs win, too
Former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman hauled in a 3-yard touchdown in overtime to give Kansas City the game-winning score Sunday.
Hardman finished with three catches for 57 yards and joined teammate and fellow former Bulldog Malik Herring on the winning squad. Herring finished with a tackle in the Chiefs’ victory.
Receiver Chris Conley had one catch for 18 yards, two special teams tackles and downed a punt on the 1-yard line for the 49ers. Tight end Charlie Woerner (one special teams tackle) and defensive lineman Robert Beal suited up for San Francisco.
