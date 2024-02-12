Butker’s record field goal part of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker won his third Super Bowl title Sunday as part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Butker made four field goals, including a Super Bowl record 57-yarder, and an extra point in the Super Bowl LVIII victory. Butker now has scored 37 points in three Super Bowls, the most in NFL history by a kicker and the second only all-time to Jerry Rice’s 48.

After a 28-yarder in the second quarter gave Kansas City its first points, Butker then booted the record 57-yarder in the third quarter. He also made kicks from 24 and 29 yards, the latter tying the game at 19 to force overtime.