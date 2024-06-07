Busy week for Georgia Tech football includes 7-on-7 tourney, prospect camp

Tuesday marked the start of the Brent Key/Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic 7-on-7 Tournament at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Brock Indoor Practice Facility and Rose Bowl Field at Tech. Dozens of teams competed in the event that consisted of round-robin pool play Tuesday and Wednesday and elimination brackets on both days as well.

North Gwinnett beat Stockbridge, Hampton and Kell, respectively, to win the championship Tuesday while Milton beat Sandy Creek in the semifinals and then Douglas County in the championship Wednesday.

Key spoke to the participating teams Wednesday before action began and reminded the players to compete at their highest level, have fun and be grateful for the opportunity.

The weekend schedule for Tech and Key doesn’t ease up, either. More than a dozen prospects were expected in town to take an official recruiting visit, including quarterback Grady Adamson. Adamson, from Edmond, Oklahoma, committed to Tech in April.

Connor Roush, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end at the Wesleyan School, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page that he will be taking an official visit to Tech this weekend as well. Wide receiver Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), athlete Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (Orlando, Florida) and offensive lineman Jayden Mann (Bronx, New York) are a few of the other prospects who have announced their respective official visits to Tech this weekend.

Tech also hosted prospects for official visits the previous weekend and those endeavors proved fruitful: defensive back Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), running back JP Powell (Miller County) and offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tennessee) all visited Atlanta and gave verbal commitments to Tech this past week.

Key currently has six players committed toward his 2025 recruiting class, a class which ranks 50th nationally and 13th in the ACC.