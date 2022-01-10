Bubba Parham could be out for season with knee soreness

Parham, who averaged 6.7 points per game last season as a part-time starter, suffered the injury when he was working on his shooting in a late-night workout and landed with most of his weight on his right leg.

“And I just felt something move, like I just felt like my meniscus tear,” Parham said last week. “It was crazy.”

Speaking on Friday, the day prior to the Notre Dame game, Parham sounded hopeful to continue playing and to give his teammates a boost.

“I feel like me coming back right now will be the best time, the more appropriate time for us to get this thing rolling and get some wins,” he said.

Parham had actually been cleared to play prior to the Dec. 18 game against USC, but then was sidelined by health and safety protocols and had to be quarantined for 10 days. After playing 15 minutes in his season debut against Louisville, Parham had knee soreness prior to the Duke game but told Pastner that he wanted to play, Pastner said last week. He played 27 minutes against the Blue Devils.

“He was cleared, and, just unfortunately, it’s just one of those things,” Pastner said. “He played a lot of minutes. But, obviously, the soreness of the knee is there.”