Brooking, Jarrett to serve as honorary captains for Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) during training camp at the Falcons practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s Keith Brooking and Clemson’s Grady Jarrett will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the schools’ Chick-fil-A Kickoff game.

The honorary captains will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss before the 8 p.m. kickoff Sept. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jarrett, who played at Clemson from 2011-14, now plays for the Falcons after being selected in the fifth round in 2015. Brooking played at Tech from 1996-97 before being selected by the Falcons with the 12th overall pick in 1998. He spent 10 seasons with the Falcon before finishing his career with the Cowboys and Broncos.

The Kickoff game, in its 19th year, will feature teams from the same conference for the first time. This will be Clemson’s third and Tech’s second appearance in the game.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

