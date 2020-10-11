Broadcast outlet determined for Georgia Tech-Clemson

Georgia Tech’s home game against No. 1 Clemson this Saturday will be broadcast on ABC (WSB-TV in Atlanta). The ACC released the decision Sunday morning. The game will be played at noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
It will be Tech’s third game on ABC out of its five this season, following the season opener at Florida State and the home opener against Central Florida. The last time that the Yellow Jackets played three games on national network television (ABC, NBC, CBS or Fox) in one season was 2008.
ESPN and ABC were waiting until this weekend’s games to decide whether to air the Tech-Clemson game on either ABC or the ACC Network.