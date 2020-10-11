X

Broadcast outlet determined for Georgia Tech-Clemson

October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. Georgia Tech's won 46-27 over the Louisville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 48 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s home game against No. 1 Clemson this Saturday will be broadcast on ABC (WSB-TV in Atlanta). The ACC released the decision Sunday morning. The game will be played at noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It will be Tech’s third game on ABC out of its five this season, following the season opener at Florida State and the home opener against Central Florida. The last time that the Yellow Jackets played three games on national network television (ABC, NBC, CBS or Fox) in one season was 2008.

ESPN and ABC were waiting until this weekend’s games to decide whether to air the Tech-Clemson game on either ABC or the ACC Network.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.