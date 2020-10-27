Bristly Geoff Collins responds to criticism, questioning

Turnovers – Tech has 18, second most in FBS – have been a big part of the Jackets' struggles. While showing obvious promise, freshman quarterback Jeff Sims has been responsible for 14 of them. They’ve outweighed the Jackets' 11 takeaways, tied for ninth in FBS.

An active Twitter user undoubtedly aware of criticism that he has taken on that platform, Collins asserted that there is more to his tenure than what has happened on the field, that those critical of him are seeing only snapshots without knowing full stories.

“A lot of people just want to look at results,” Collins said. “They don’t want to see the progress and the steps in the journey, which I see every single day. Every single day, we’re building, and we’re building something that’s very special.”

Collins continued, saying it was human nature to be negative, critical and to seek to tear people down.

“They want to do it on social media, they want to do it in the media, they want to do it wherever it is they want to be negative and tear things down,” he said in response to a question from ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “I ain’t about that life, Marty. I want to build people up.”

In answering questions about matters such as why he chooses not to be more intense on the sideline during games, if he might limit his playing rotation, how his teams can avoid falling behind early and if the job has been tougher than he anticipated, Collins was more animated Tuesday than he had been in perhaps any other media session since his December 2018 hire.

“There’s a lot of people that want to tear you down,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that want to build you up. There’s a lot of people that want to be in your corner. There’s a lot of people don’t want to turn their back on you. And I keep score, too.”