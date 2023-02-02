Brent Key shares plans for Georgia Tech spring practice

“Toughness,” Key said while appearing on ACC Network. “That’s it. I’ve told both sides of the ball, ‘I don’t care if we have four calls on defense and four runs on offense and four route concepts.’ This is about learning how to get your hands inside and block on the perimeter, block interior, get off a block, execute your assignment. Understand, really, not just what to do but how to do it and why you’re doing it of everything and really become good football players.”

It called to mind Key raising practice intensity when he became the interim coach four games into last season, instituting more “good on good” practice periods (where starters lined up against starters as opposed to the scout team). In placing a priority on simulating game conditions in practice in speed and level of contact, players were more prepared to play in games and commit fewer mistakes. Key’s emphasis on the basics of the game is set against the fact that he has a new offensive coordinator in Buster Faulkner, who will be teaching his unit a new scheme.