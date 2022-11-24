ajc logo
X

Brent Key, Jamey Chadwell both reportedly interviewed for Georgia Tech job

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt reportedly has begun interviewing head-coaching candidates, specifically interim coach Brent Key and Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell. Football Scoop reported Wednesday night that Batt had formal interviews with both this week.

According to the report, Tulane coach Willie Fritz “is viewed as a serious candidate” for the job.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

That Batt would be moving forward with interviews at this point would be expected with the regular season ending for Tech on Saturday, although Key said Tuesday that he had not had an interview with Batt because he was focused on the Yellow Jackets playing No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

Chadwell could have met with Batt over the weekend as Coastal Carolina’s game against Virginia on Saturday was canceled after the tragic killing of three Cavaliers football players.

Key and Chadwell have been seen as the two most logical candidates for the job. Key has led the Jackets to a 4-3 record since taking over for Geoff Collins, including a win over then-No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. In the three previous seasons with Collins, Tech had three consecutive three-win seasons.

Under Chadwell’s leadership, Coastal Carolina has a 31-4 record over the past three seasons as the Chanticleers have developed into a highly respected program among Group of 5 schools.

Fritz also makes sense as a candidate. At Tulane, whose high academic standards have been a challenge to fielding winning teams not unlike Tech, Fritz has built a successful program. In his seven seasons, Tulane has had three winning seasons and gone to three bowls (with a fourth clinched). Under the previous three coaches, over a span of 17 seasons, the Green Wave achieved a total of three winning seasons with two bowl trips. This year, Tulane has a 9-2 record and is ranked for the first time (No. 19 this week) since 1998.

Fritz would bring local knowledge to Tech, having coached at Georgia Southern for two seasons before taking the Tulane job.

The report also cited Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach who was on the Tech staff 1995-2002, saying that he had the endorsement of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, but not indicating that he was being considered.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bowman Horn

Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson3h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key

Credit: Photo courtesy of Ashley Chastain

Georgia Tech’s Dylan Leonard finds a friend at Scottish Rite
23h ago

Credit: Nick Wass

Road to the College Football Playoff: Another big edition of Ohio State-Michigan
23h ago

Credit: Nick Wass

Road to the College Football Playoff: Another big edition of Ohio State-Michigan
23h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons rookies Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone coming along at outside LB
The Latest

What some of the Yellow Jackets are thankful for
1h ago
Georgia Tech loses to Marquette in Florida tournament
14h ago
Georgia Tech’s Dylan Leonard finds a friend at Scottish Rite
23h ago
Featured

Mannheim Steamroller, anime and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
2h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top