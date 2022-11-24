Brent Key, Jamey Chadwell both reportedly interviewed for Georgia Tech job

Under Chadwell’s leadership, Coastal Carolina has a 31-4 record over the past three seasons as the Chanticleers have developed into a highly respected program among Group of 5 schools.

Fritz also makes sense as a candidate. At Tulane, whose high academic standards have been a challenge to fielding winning teams not unlike Tech, Fritz has built a successful program. In his seven seasons, Tulane has had three winning seasons and gone to three bowls (with a fourth clinched). Under the previous three coaches, over a span of 17 seasons, the Green Wave achieved a total of three winning seasons with two bowl trips. This year, Tulane has a 9-2 record and is ranked for the first time (No. 19 this week) since 1998.

Fritz would bring local knowledge to Tech, having coached at Georgia Southern for two seasons before taking the Tulane job.

The report also cited Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans and Penn State head coach who was on the Tech staff 1995-2002, saying that he had the endorsement of Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, but not indicating that he was being considered.