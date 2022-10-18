Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation

Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key did not offer much insight into the abrupt resignation of running backs coach Mike Daniels during his weekly news conference Monday.
“I wished him the best, and we’re on to UVA,” said Key in the totality of his comments about Daniels’ departure.
It did not veer far from his statement in the news release announcing Daniels’ resignation Friday.
Daniels’ resignation was not believed to be performance-related and was unexpected. Had Key known the resignation was coming, he most likely would have waited to reshuffle the coaching staff, which was already short one coach with the firing of coach Geoff Collins.
Key filled the vacancy by promoting offensive analyst Donald Hill-Eley to offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach, announcing it Oct. 11, before moving Hill-Eley to running backs coach on Friday after Daniels’ resignation.
With a spot still open, Key said he’ll “make some decisions and put some thought into it” after the Yellow Jackets’ Thursday night home game against Virginia.
“But right now, we don’t want anything distracting us or taking us off of what our ultimate goal is,” he said.
