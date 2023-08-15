BreakingNews
Bonzi Wells joining Damon Stoudamire’s Georgia Tech staff

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago
Bonzi Wells, the No. 11 overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, is joining coach Damon Stoudamire’s staff at Georgia Tech, according to a release from LeMoyne-Owen College.

Wells, 46, coached LeMoyne-Owen for the past two seasons and was 34-22 at the Memphis, Tennessee, school that competes in Division II.

“I am extremely grateful for LeMoyne-Owen College and my athletics director William Anderson, he gave me such a great opportunity,” Wells said in the release.

A Ball State graduate, Wells spent 10 years in the NBA and played for Portland, Memphis, Sacramento, Houston and New Orleans. He will join a coaching staff that already includes associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coaches Terry Parker and Pershin Williams.

