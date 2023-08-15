Bonzi Wells joining Damon Stoudamire’s Georgia Tech staff

Bonzi Wells, the No. 11 overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, is joining coach Damon Stoudamire’s staff at Georgia Tech, according to a release from LeMoyne-Owen College.

Wells, 46, coached LeMoyne-Owen for the past two seasons and was 34-22 at the Memphis, Tennessee, school that competes in Division II.

“I am extremely grateful for LeMoyne-Owen College and my athletics director William Anderson, he gave me such a great opportunity,” Wells said in the release.

A Ball State graduate, Wells spent 10 years in the NBA and played for Portland, Memphis, Sacramento, Houston and New Orleans. He will join a coaching staff that already includes associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coaches Terry Parker and Pershin Williams.