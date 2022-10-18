Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner

The indictment alleges Bell, 56, and Pendley, 50, both from Oro Valley, Ariz., committed conspiracy to transmit a threat interstate, conspiracy to extort property from another and attempted extortion.

“The defendants are alleged to have falsely accused Georgia Tech’s coach of sexual assault,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “They then demanded a large payment in exchange for a retraction of the claim. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and our other federal law enforcement partners are especially proficient in exposing false allegations designed to extort money. Individuals who attempt to perpetrate such criminal schemes at the expense of law-abiding citizens will be caught and prosecuted.”