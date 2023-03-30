Before Final Four run, Miami fell to Georgia Tech

“He is so good at scoring the ball,” Larrañaga said. “And he just had a bad night. He’s entitled to a bad night every once in awhile, and tonight was it.”

Speaking at the postgame news conference soaked in water after a locker-room dousing from his game, Pastner said, “We just did a really high-level job (defensively) from start to finish.”

The game was a peak for the Jackets, who went on to lose their next nine games, a slide that led to Pastner’s dismissal at the end of the season. For Miami, it was preparation for March.

“I would just say, I thank the ACC for preparing us for these types of games,” Wong said on Sunday after the Hurricanes defeated Texas to advance to the Final Four. “Just coming in, every game we played in the ACC, it’s always a close game it’s always sa shot to win. I feel like coming into march we’ve been in those types of situations. We played good and we weren’t afraid or scared of any situation. We just stuck together and played together throughout the game.”

