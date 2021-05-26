Before facing Louisville to decide pool winner, Tech faces Clemson

“It’s an odd format, but it’s something that our coaches have felt strong about for a long time, just a guarantee that two of your starters will get a chance to pitch in the tournament and the winner of the tournament is only going to play four games vs. five or more,” Hall said.

For Tech on Wednesday, the goal will be to get through the game with limited wear on the pitching staff and save arms for Louisville and, if the Jackets win, for the semifinal and final rounds.

Hall might consider Dalton Smith, who has started four games this season and has an ERA of 6.75. Later in the game, pitchers like Hugh Chapman and John Medich, who have been little-used but have been effective, might be candidates. Both were standouts in the Jackets’ 14-inning win over Georgia last week despite not having pitched since April.

As for Louisville, the Cardinals drummed Clemson for 18 hits, including seven home runs, on Tuesday. The home-run total set a record for an ACC Tournament game. Louisville won in Charlotte over Clemson after getting swept in three of its last four ACC series.

Before Clemson and Louisville played, Hall said he had yet to visit Charlotte’s Truist Field but had gotten a scouting report from assistant coach James Ramsey and student assistant (and former Tech center fielder) Kyle Wren, who had both played there as minor leaguers, that the ball travels well there.

Hall was planning to go to the park to watch Louisville and Clemson, and he would have gotten an eyeful had he done so. The two teams combined for 11 home runs, a record for an ACC Tournament game. Louisville hit seven, a tournament record for one team.

“So teams with power would have a chance to put some runs on the board in this ballpark if it’s going to go like (Ramsey and Wren) think it’s going to go,” Hall said.

Louisville averaged one home run for every 28.9 at-bats in the regular season. Tech wasn’t far behind at one for every 31.1 at-bats. (In Tuesday’s second game, Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 3-2 in a game in which both teams hit one home run.)

Louisville has the added motivation of being on the NCAA Tournament bubble. In the D1Baseball projected bracket released Monday, the Cardinals were listed as the first team out. Beating Tech — projected to be a No. 2 seed — to get into the semifinals would obviously help the cause.

“You’re going to get the best shot from just about everybody that’s in those situations where, if they feel like they’re a bubble team, then they’re going to try to win every game they can in this tournament to try to get in the NCAA Tournament,” Hall said.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.