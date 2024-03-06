Baye Ndongo’s buzzer-beater lifts Georgia Tech, stuns Wake Forest

“I was just executing the game plan,” Ndongo said on Tech’s postgame radio show. “And there was three seconds left so I had to do something, especially when they trust me with the ball. I had to come up with something especially for the win. I was really glad we got that win.”

Ndongo had 11 rebounds to go along with his game-winner which was part of his nine points. Miles Kelly led the way offensively with 19 points and Tafare Gapare scored 11, grabbed six rebounds, two assists and a block. George finished 16 points but had seven of the team’s 16 turnovers.

Tech (14-16, 7-12 ACC) has won three in a row and handed Wake Forest its first loss of the season at home – the Deacons had been 15-0 coming into the affair. The Jackets close out the regular season at 8 p.m. Saturday at Virginia (21-9, 12-7).

“I’m just proud of each and every guy on this team for preparing the way they’ve been preparing,” Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said. “We had a chance to lay down after that (Wake) game (on Feb. 6) as a team and they responded. That’s a testament to each one of their character.”

The Jackets couldn’t have asked for a better start Tuesday. They raced out to a 14-0 start over the first 5:05 and at one juncture were ahead 21-4 thanks to an 8 of 12 shooting start (and 5-for-7 clip from downtown). A rare Ndongo 3 with 10 1/2 minutes to go in the half opened up a 26-7 lead for the visitors.

The Jackets took a 40-26 lead at the break, a lead that didn’t feel totally safe considering nine Tech turnovers. Kelly and George combined for 22 points in the first 20 minutes and Tech connected on eight 3-pointers.

Less than four minutes into the second half, a Sallis layup got the Wake deficit into single digits at 44-36. Four minutes later Cameron Hildreth buried a 3 to slice the margin to 50-47 and the Deacons would eventually get within 52-51 with nine minutes remaining.

Tech got off the mat, though, and regained composure to punch back and eventually open a 66-58 lead on a Gapare dunk with 3:34 on the clock. The Jackets would only score four points the rest of the way.

Sallis, one of four Deacons in double figures, led Wake (18-11, 10-8) with 22 points.

