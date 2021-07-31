Azende Rey, Juanyeh Thomas’ older brother, transferring to Georgia Tech

Rey said that while he heard from other schools after going in the portal, Tech was his preferred destination. Rey graduated from Florida A&M in 2020 with a degree in criminal justice. He had been there several times to visit his brother and had seen his enjoyment at Tech.

“That’s one of the main reasons, because I want to play with my brother,” Rey said. “I see how happy he is, how happy (players) are in the program.”

He was relieved when his interest was reciprocated by Tech, saying that “I felt the love” from the Jackets coaching staff.

“I was just hoping that them looking at my stats and just looking at what I’ve accomplished at FAMU, that that would put me in because I’m a playmaker,” Rey said.

Rey said that Tech coaches have labeled him as an athlete and will figure out his role. Besides receiver and running back, Rey also returned kickoffs and punts for the Rattlers.

“I think (moving up from FCS to FBS) is just adjusting to bigger guys,” he said. “But other than that, it’s really no different. I carry myself professionally and I prepare myself. It’s really nothing to me.”

Thomas and Rey played together for two seasons at Walton High in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. Their reunion is no small joy for their mother, Stephanie Thomas, who described herself as “over the moon.”

“It’s always been the dream and goal to get back together,” she said. “This was it right here. I am so thankful to Georgia Tech, coach (Geoff) Collins, academic staff and everything. It wasn’t an easy squeeze (to be admitted). He didn’t get there because Juanyeh was his brother.”

Tech is in the midst of a recruiting battle for Stephanie Thomas’ third son, Azareyeh, who is a four-star safety and has Tech, Florida and LSU in his final three. Rey said that his coming to Tech is unrelated to his brother’s recruitment.

“At the end of the day, we’re all honest, we’re all blunt,” Rey said. “He will choose the school he wants to go to.”