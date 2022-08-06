ajc logo
Ayinde Eley’s father joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting staff

Georgia Tech's linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) runs a drills during the first football practice of the season at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech's linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) runs a drills during the first football practice of the season at Rose Bowl Field on Georgia Tech Campus in Atlanta on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

The newest addition to Georgia Tech’s recruiting staff has a particularly close connection with a member of the Yellow Jackets team. Former Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley is the father of Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley.

Tech made the hire in July, according to an offer letter obtained through an open records request made by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hill-Eley was let go at Alabama State last November in the middle of his fourth season as head coach of the Hornets.

Hill-Eley’s title is associate director of player personnel, according to the offer letter. He figures to bring to Tech a wealth of connections in the state of Alabama, having joined the Hornets staff in 2015 and then becoming interim head coach in 2017 and full-time head coach at the end of that season.

Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley with his father Donald Hill-Eley and brother Jacob at Eley's apartment in Atlanta in a 2021 photo. Hill-Eley was then the head football coach at Alabama State. (Photo courtesy Donald Hill-Eley)

Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley with his father Donald Hill-Eley and brother Jacob at Eley's apartment in Atlanta in a 2021 photo. Hill-Eley was then the head football coach at Alabama State. (Photo courtesy Donald Hill-Eley)

Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley with his father Donald Hill-Eley and brother Jacob at Eley's apartment in Atlanta in a 2021 photo. Hill-Eley was then the head football coach at Alabama State. (Photo courtesy Donald Hill-Eley)

Eley is going into his final season with the Jackets after transferring from Maryland prior to the 2021 season.

It figures to be a season to be cherished for both. Because of Hill-Eley’s coaching duties with Alabama State, the opportunities for him to see his son play in person, even going back to Eley’s high-school days in Maryland, had been extremely limited. And now, they are on the same team.

