Ayinde Eley’s father joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting staff

Tech made the hire in July, according to an offer letter obtained through an open records request made by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hill-Eley was let go at Alabama State last November in the middle of his fourth season as head coach of the Hornets.

Hill-Eley’s title is associate director of player personnel, according to the offer letter. He figures to bring to Tech a wealth of connections in the state of Alabama, having joined the Hornets staff in 2015 and then becoming interim head coach in 2017 and full-time head coach at the end of that season.