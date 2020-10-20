Avery Boyd out for season for Georgia Tech

“His work ethic, his attitude – all of those things that we value in this program – he has,” Collins said. “And just excited about, once he continues to get healthy, the contributions that he’s going to make in every phase because that size/speed body type is going to be great for us on special teams, as well as in being an elite receiver for us. So it’s a sad thing, but also, we’re fully supportive and going to help him become the develop into the big-time player that we know he can be.”

Boyd was hurt in his second game. Against Louisville, Boyd was running a jet sweep and was tackled awkwardly to the ground for no gain. The play was called back on a penalty.