Avery Boyd out for season for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech freshman wide receiver Avery Boyd suffered a season-ending injury in the Louisville game, coach Geoff Collins said Tuesday.
“So just prayers up for him,” Collins said. “A great kid. The future is ridiculously bright for him.”
Boyd, from Tallahassee, Fla., is one of three freshman wide receivers on the roster, along with Ryan King and Nate McCollum. Collins said he believed that Boyd ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at a camp at Tech before his signing.
“His work ethic, his attitude – all of those things that we value in this program – he has,” Collins said. “And just excited about, once he continues to get healthy, the contributions that he’s going to make in every phase because that size/speed body type is going to be great for us on special teams, as well as in being an elite receiver for us. So it’s a sad thing, but also, we’re fully supportive and going to help him become the develop into the big-time player that we know he can be.”
Boyd was hurt in his second game. Against Louisville, Boyd was running a jet sweep and was tackled awkwardly to the ground for no gain. The play was called back on a penalty.