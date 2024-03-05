Athletes, academics praised at Georgia Tech Athletic Association meeting

“We’ve got a really special young man leading our golf program right now,” Batt added.

Batt also pointed to the remarkable start to Burress’ collegiate baseball career. Tech’s freshman center fielder has hit nine home runs and driven in 20 runs in 10 games. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound graduate of Houston County High School set a program record with four home runs in a game Feb. 27 against Georgia State at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Batt made sure board member and former Tech baseball legend Mark Teixeira, present at Wardlaw for Tuesday’s meeting, took note of Burress’s accolades.

Sticking with baseball, Batt reminded the board that Tech baseball coach Danny Hall was named an honorary Tech alumnus by the Georgia Tech Alumni Association in October. Hall was celebrated at the Gold and White Honors Gala in February.

Tech football will hold its annual spring scrimmage, the White and Gold game, at 1 p.m. April 13. Tech softball hosts Louisville, Tech baseball hosts Virginia Tech and the men’s tennis team hosts Virginia that day, too. Batt made note there will be information released soon pertaining to an Tech apparel sale on campus that weekend.

Academics were highlighted as well as Batt made note of Tech’s 92% graduation success rate after the fall semester and a 3.14 mean grade-point average for all athletes during the fall semester. Tech had 51% of its athletes earn Dean’s List or faculty honors designation.

An update was also provided on construction of the Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center, a facility taking the place of the still-standing Edge Athletics Center which sits in the corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Fanning Center is on scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026 with no anticipated concerns.

The GTAA board of trustees is next scheduled to meet June 4.