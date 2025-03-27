Assistant coach Kobie Jones ‘prepared, confident’ in leading Georgia Tech cornerbacks

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key had known about Kobie Jones secondhand, but didn’t know the former Alabama assistant personally before hiring him in January. Key, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, called Jones a “phenomenal recruiter” who is very technical in his coaching and adept at relationship building.
Key, also a former Alabama assistant, knew that Alabama, under former coach Nick Saban, had a good track record of developing graduate assistants. So Key brought Jones onto his staff to coach Tech’s cornerbacks and work alongside veteran secondary coach Cory Peoples.
Jones’ move from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Atlanta is a big step for the former Alabama State quarterback and defensive back who played under Tech’s football chief of staff Donald Hill-Eley. He’s aware of the challenge, and the opportunity, he has been afforded.
“It’s kind of what I’ve preparing for. I was always taught work like the job that you want. I’ve been preparing for this position since the day I started coaching,” Jones said. “It’s been a blessing to be here, obviously, and be able to show that I can do it. I know a lot of people are gonna doubt me, young coach, but I’m prepared, I’m confident.
“I got to work with the greatest DB coach there ever was, working with coach Saban, so I’m extremely confident in the knowledge that I have in the game and especially in the DB play. Just grateful for coach Key being able to give me this opportunity to show what I can do.”
Jones, from Ocala, Florida, and a graduate of Dunnellon (Fla.) High School, assisted in coaching Alabama cornerbacks in 2024, a unit that helped the Crimson Tide go 9-4. He also spent the 2023 season with the Tide as a graduate assistant.
Having also coached defensive backs at IMG Academy in Florida, Jones got into coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater five years ago. He said it dawned on him during his playing career that his knowledge of the game was only just blossoming then, and he could impact the lives of young athletes with that knowledge, starting with his brother Amari Jones, a three-star defensive back in the class of 2026 playing at IMG Academy.
“I love coach Jones,” Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey said. “He’s been getting us right as a cornerback (group), putting us on different games, stuff we wasn’t taught before. I really like him.”
Said safety Omar Daniels: “Sometimes during my free time I’ll sit around with coach Jones, look at some of the stuff he teaches the corners, technique-wise, because you never know once somebody may go down, you may need to go play that position. Technique-wise, it can be used everywhere in the secondary. It’s a good presence for sure.”
Jones is one of three new defensive coaches on Tech’s staff, along with defensive coordinator Blake Gideon and linebackers coach Darius Eubanks.
