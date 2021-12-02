As Michael Devoe heats up, Georgia Tech looks for additional scoring help

However, the Jackets were too reliant on Devoe in their bid for an upset against Wisconsin, which last week earned respect by winning the Maui Invitational that included a win over then-No. 12 Houston, a Final Four participant last season. The Badgers’ disciplined and challenging defense stifled Devoe’s teammates, who were a combined 11-for-30 from the field.

Without a second scorer, Pastner played Devoe for all 40 minutes. Perhaps not coincidentally, he was 0-for-3 from the field and had his only free-throw miss in the final 4:01.

Tech’s second-leading scorers were center Rodney Howard and guard Deivon Smith, both with nine, but they were a combined 6-for-17 from the field. Forward Jordan Usher, Tech’s second-leading scorer this season (15.8 points per game before Wednesday) scored five on 2-for-7 shooting. He missed what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 24 seconds left and the Jackets down 66-64.

While Usher was hitting 28.6% of his 3-pointers this season prior to Wednesday and had the same rate last season, Pastner was comfortable with putting the game in Usher’s hands. Pastner said he told him after the game that he’ll have another opportunity in the same situation later in the season and will make the shot.

“And he got a great look,” Pastner said.

Regardless, Pastner acknowledged the need for his team to support Devoe in a scoring role. In Tech’s previous game, against Georgia Southern, Devoe came off the bench while still suffering from flu symptoms to score 26 in the Jackets’ 61-59 win leading them back from a 12-point halftime deficit. Tech rode Devoe after halftime, as he scored 15 of the Jackets’ 34 second-half points.

Usher has filled the No. 2 scorer thus far, often adeptly. He has been in double figures in five of the Jackets’ seven games and is shooting 48.2% from the field. But the challenge is for another Jackets player to be able to emerge if Usher is off his game.

“There’s no doubt that hurt us a little bit (Wednesday),” Pastner said. “Because we need some different guys to step in scoring. Mike’s going to score at times, and he’s been pretty consistent with that. But we need different guys, and, again, you don’t have to score 20-something.”

One potential choice was sitting on the bench for the Jackets, guard Bubba Parham. The senior is continuing his recovery from a torn meniscus in his knee and was to start working on individual drills this week. The hope is that he can be ready when ACC play begins in full Dec. 29 at Syracuse. (The Jackets play their ACC opener Sunday against North Carolina at McCamish.)

Parham scored 6.7 points per game last season, but has the potential for a much bigger role. Parham scored 14.6 and 21.4 points per game in his two seasons at VMI before transferring, the second season leading the Southern Conference in scoring.

Guard Kyle Sturdivant has had two double-figures scoring games, as has freshman guard Deebo Coleman, and Howard has had three.

Pastner did not express much concern about the matter Wednesday. He has repeatedly expressed his excitement about the team and its prospects to develop.

“We had a couple shots there we just missed around the rim, but I told our guys, we’ve got another great opportunity on Sunday against North Carolina,” he said.