As Georgia Tech tries to rebound, Brent Key applies Nick Saban’s wisdom

“We weren’t able to do that on Thursday,” Key said.

Quarterback Zach Gibson, who entered the game in the second quarter after starter Jeff Sims sustained a sprained foot, was not at his best and tried too hard to hit big plays, Key said. Clock management and situational awareness were other shortcomings.

“There’s a saying, ‘You can’t go broke taking a profit,’” Key said. “Don’t try to win the game on every play.”

Key was unsparing in his assessment of the offensive line, the unit he coached before he was installed as the interim coach. The Jackets’ front was particularly ineffective in the second half, when backs Dontae Smith and Hassan Hall combined for eight runs for 28 yards. Gibson was sacked five times in the half, sometimes because he held the ball too long in the pocket.

Key said the line became tentative. Linemen were overpowered in pass protection, didn’t pick up blitzes and didn’t make blocks in the run game. It was the same group, it bears noting, that mashed Pittsburgh for 232 rushing yards and Duke for 180 in the Jackets’ two previous games.

“I thought we tried to almost be perfect on everything, and when you try to be perfect on everything at that position, you become, really, good at nothing,” he said. “Let me just say it this way: It was a collective effort to be bad, and it was. It was bad in the second half.”

Saturday’s challenge is immense, as reflected in the point spread posted by bookmakers. The Seminoles were initially listed as 20.5-point favorites, and the spread had widened to 23 points by Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, as news of Sims’ injury and Key’s plan to play quarterbacks Gibson and Zach Pyron spread, it had risen to as high as 24.5 points.

Key said he was taking encouragement from his team’s response to the loss to the Cavaliers. One of the changes that Key has instituted since coach Geoff Collins’ dismissal Sept. 26 was to establish a leadership council of players. The group met Friday, Key said, and he opened the floor to players.

“Now, I’m not going to share what went on in that meeting, but it was powerful,” Key said. “It was a good meeting. Well, then that filters into your locker room, and that helps to build the type of team that you really want.”

At the Tuesday morning practice, a full-pads session, Key said he saw players “dialed in” and practicing hard as he led drills pitting the offensive and defensive starters.

“That’s the sign there’s not let-up at all,” he said.

The surest sign will be on display at noon Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.