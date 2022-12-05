As Brent Key holds news conference, transfer portal opens

In the session, Key can lay out his vision and plans for the program as Tech enters its next chapter. During his eight-game term as interim coach, Key declined to entertain questions about the possibility of him becoming the full-time head coach, wanting to keep the focus on the season at hand.

Monday is also significant in that the transfer portal opens for football players, initiating what is expected to be an active 45-day period of players leaving teams and joining others. Six players have indicated their intention to go into the portal since the start of the season – wide receivers Nate McCollum, Kalani Norris and Ryan King, quarterback Jeff Sims, linebacker Demetrius Knight and kicker Jude Kelley.