Arrows pointing up for Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado

The Mavericks plan to keep him both with Dallas and their affiliate, the Texas Legends. If things go well for both sides, the deal could be turned into a standard contract in the offseason.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Shade said. “It’s trying to get him on a level he doesn’t even know he can reach.”

As for Alvarado, the Pelicans rookie began receiving his salary bump Feb. 15. He’ll receive the prorated portion of the rookie minimum, $925,258, which is twice the pay for two-way contract players, $462,629. It is a most meaningful expression from New Orleans of its satisfaction with the play it has been getting from Alvarado in his first season. The Pelicans signed him to a two-way deal shortly after the draft.

Since he began getting regular minutes at the start of January, Alvarado has been a consistent contributor, averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 assists in 16.5 minutes per game in his first eight games in February.

“They promised that if he did what he needed to do in regards to playing and buying into the culture and the role that they had envisioned for him, then they would make sure he was taken care of,” Slade said. “A few months later, he’s done all they’ve asked for and more.”

Slade said further that he has had conversations with the team about a long-term deal, which could get done in the offseason.

Had both or either players returned for a fifth season at Tech, the Yellow Jackets’ fortunes this season would undoubtedly have been different. Tech is 11-17 going into its game Saturday at Notre Dame.

However, their results have validated the wisdom of their decisions to bet on themselves. As Slade expressed Friday, both had little more to prove on the college level, and the longer they waited to join the professional ranks, the longer it would take them to attain the level of success that they had enjoyed at Tech.

“It’s worked out for both guys,” coach Josh Pastner said Friday. “God bless ‘em both.”