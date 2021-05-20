Appreciating Luke Waddell’s model career at Georgia Tech

Said coach Danny Hall, “He has a lot to do with it.”

Waddell’s production at the leadoff spot, his solid play at shortstop and the competitiveness and effort that he has provided to the Jackets have set him apart. While he has a season left to play because of the extra eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19, Waddell is expected to be drafted in July and begin his professional career. Waddell will take part in Senior Day festivities Saturday as the Jackets wrap up the regular season with a three-game home series against North Carolina. The opener was to be played Thursday night.

“I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve brought, just that kind of competitive nature and hard work and telling people things that they might not want to hear sometimes,” Waddell said. “At the end of the day, it’s how it has to be. Someone has to do it.”

Pitcher Andy Archer experienced Waddell’s edge during the team’s fall-practice scrimmages. Given that Waddell had been a starter since his freshman season, it might have been easy for him to occasionally slack off.

“But I have never had an easy at-bat with that kid in the four falls that we’ve spent together,” Archer said. “He’s always a tough out, even when it’s cold and even when he doesn’t want to be there. He’s always up there competing, grinding. Just kind of the embodiment of what it means to be a GT baseball player.”

Giving up at-bats is a foreign concept to Waddell. Entering Thursday’s game, he was the most difficult player to strike out in the ACC, and ninth most in Division I, with one strikeout for every 13.4 at-bats. He was hitting .310 with a .410 on-base percentage.

Waddell has been similarly unbending in the classroom. Earlier this month, he graduated with a degree in business administration with a 3.9 GPA.

“Everything that you would want out of somebody, he just lives it every day,” Hall said.

Waddell adopted that mentality growing up in Loveland, Ohio, where he was a three-sport star and a record-setting running back and shortstop. Waddell was raised in a home where competitiveness was a defining trait. His mother, Lisa, Waddell said, has been an audible presence at Tech games and has a hard time gearing down even when the games are over.

“Me and my dad always laugh because she gets so fired up over everything,” he said. “It’s just funny. It’s awesome. She is locked in. I don’t think she’s ever missed a game.”

Waddell has started since his freshman season, when he earned a spot in the lineup and started 31 games. Before Thursday, he had a career .308 batting average and had started 151 games, including the past 117 in a row. He was selected to play on the USA Baseball collegiate national team in the summer of 2019, the first Tech player to earn that honor since Derek Dietrich in 2008.

Hall has used him at third base, second base and shortstop, becoming a fixture at short since early in the 2019 season, pairing with Austin Wilhite at second base. That season, he hit .322 and reached base in 39 consecutive games.

In 2020, he was voted the team’s solo captain, the first player accorded that distinction since 1991. Waddell called it “surreal” to receive that sort of affirmation from his teammates. He has shared the captaincy this season with outfielder Colin Hall and pitchers Hugh Chapman and Brant Hurter.

“He’s definitely not a rah-rah guy, but he’s a guy that’s going to show up and do his work, he’s going to play very hard, he’s going to compete at a high level,” Hall said.

Waddell’s elevated status has not made him immune from the barbs of teammates, who mostly give him a hard time about his height (he is listed at 5-foot-9) and his thinning hair. His teammates took some enjoyment during the team’s road trip to Virginia Tech when Hokies fans were loudly suggesting that he start using Rogaine.

“Just all over him,” Archer said. “And he’s up there trying to hit, laughing a little bit. It was hilarious.”

Hall believes Waddell will be taken in the July draft. Waddell was expected to be taken last year, even when the draft was shortened to five rounds, but was not picked.

“I’m certain that he’ll be in a good spot, for sure,” Hall said.

His leadership has taken on a pronounced role this season on a team relying heavily on young talent. His numbers in wins vs. losses, compiled by Tech radio play-by-play man Wiley Ballard, spell out how impactful his performance in the leadoff spot has been.

Going into Thursday’s game, he was hitting .333 with four home runs in the team’s 26 wins but .276 with two home runs in Tech’s 20 losses. Tech fans can draw encouragement from the fact that he has been hot late, hitting .410 over the nine games prior to the start of the North Carolina series.

“There’s never any question of how hard he plays the game and how much he wants to win, but at the same time, he has so much fun doing it,” Archer said. “And I think that’s really, really infectious. For the younger guys to come in and see that, I think it’s just a really, really good thing going forward.”