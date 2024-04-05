BreakingNews
Breaking: Fulton County's animal service to Atlanta stops
Another Georgia Tech guard to transfer

Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman, left, brings the ball up, followed by Miami forward Norchad Omier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

31 minutes ago

A fourth member of the Georgia Tech basketball program is testing the transfer waters this offseason.

Dallan Coleman entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Friday, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound shooting guard has been with the Yellow Jackets for three seasons.

Coleman played in 28 games in 2023-24, all off the bench, and averaged 5.9 points per game. He made 34% of his 3-point shots and averaged less than 19 minutes per contest. Coleman scored in double figures four times during his junior campaign and poured in 24 in a loss against Massachusetts-Lowell in November.

A four-star prospect out of the class of 2021, Coleman came to Tech from West Nassau County High School (Florida) and averaged 6.2 points as a freshman. He started 31 games as a sophomore and upped his scoring averaged to 9.5 ppg. Coleman also made 57 3-pointers that season.

Coleman joins guard Amaree Abram, forward Tyzhaun Claude and center Ebenezer Dowuona as Jackets to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

