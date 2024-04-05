Another Georgia Tech guard to transfer

A fourth member of the Georgia Tech basketball program is testing the transfer waters this offseason.

Dallan Coleman entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Friday, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound shooting guard has been with the Yellow Jackets for three seasons.

Coleman played in 28 games in 2023-24, all off the bench, and averaged 5.9 points per game. He made 34% of his 3-point shots and averaged less than 19 minutes per contest. Coleman scored in double figures four times during his junior campaign and poured in 24 in a loss against Massachusetts-Lowell in November.