Another close call ends in defeat for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Wednesday night game against Virginia Tech had all the components of so many of the team’s losses this season.
The Jackets played well enough to win at points, but then fell behind with a scoring lapse before a late rally closed the gap in the final minutes. And, finally, the opponent securing the game late.
This time, it was a 62-58 loss to the Hokies at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets led by eight late in the first half, relinquished their grip on the game by scoring one basket in a second-half stretch of five-plus minutes, fell behind by 13 before closing the gap to three points in the final two minutes before finally falling.
With the loss, Georgia Tech (11-17 overall, 4-13 ACC) remained in last place in the conference, tied with N.C. State. The defending ACC champions have shown signs of improvement as the season has gone on, but nonetheless have lost five of their past six games and seven of their past nine.
Virginia Tech (17-11, 9-8) became the third team to sweep the Jackets, following Miami and North Carolina.
The Jackets followed a highly efficient first half – 53.9% shooting from the field, four turnovers in 29 possessions – with a clunker after halftime – 34.6% shooting, seven turnovers in 33 possessions.
Georgia Tech had to play the final 8:32 without center Rodney Howard, who was giving another solid performance (eight points, four rebounds) before being disqualified.
The Jackets were led by guard Michael Devoe’s 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting.
