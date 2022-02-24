Another close call ends in defeat for Georgia Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Jackets played well enough to win at points, but then fell behind with a scoring lapse before a late rally closed the gap in the final minutes. And, finally, the opponent securing the game late.

This time, it was a 62-58 loss to the Hokies at McCamish Pavilion. The Jackets led by eight late in the first half, relinquished their grip on the game by scoring one basket in a second-half stretch of five-plus minutes, fell behind by 13 before closing the gap to three points in the final two minutes before finally falling.