Another big official-visit weekend set for Georgia Tech

Running back Trey Cornist (6-0, 210) is a 3-star prospect (247Sports) from Cincinnati, where new running-backs coach Mike Daniels has made an impact in recruiting. Other offers include Marshall, Buffalo and Massachusetts.

North Cobb Christian School athlete Jacob Cruz (6-5, 225) is not ranked, but has offers from Vanderbilt, Virginia, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

Elijah Douglas (6-4, 280) is a defensive end from Pensacola, Fla., who is a 3-star prospect (Rivals). Douglas’ other offers include Georgia State, South Florida and Liberty.

North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Gabe Fortson (6-4, 300) is a three-star prospect (247Sports). His offers include North Carolina, Mississippi and N.C. State.

Newnan High linebacker Ashton Heflin’s offers include Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and Miami (Ohio). Heflin (6-2, 220) has an official visit at Coastal Carolina scheduled for later in June.

Keith (6-5, 265) committed to Tech last June before re-opening his recruitment in January. A three-star prospect rated the No. 58 prospect in Georgia (247Sports Composite) has drawn several offers from power-conference schools, including Michigan State (where former Tech defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman is now an assistant), Missouri and Tennessee.

Newberry (6-0, 200) committed to Colorado in April. A three-star prospect, Newberry also holds offers from SMU, Rice and Air Force.

Durell Robinson (6-1, 190) is a three-star running back (247Sports) from powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Some of his top offers are Cincinnati, Penn State and Mississippi.

Tyson Ruffins (6-3, 305) is an offensive lineman from Long Beach, Calif. He was offered May 20, A three-star prospect (247Sports), Ruffins also received offers from Hawaii, Air Force and Army.

Tucker, the four-star receiver who announced his offer from Tech on May 24, is rated the No. 344 prospect in the class (247Sports Composite). Tucker (6-3, 184) also reported offers from Penn State, North Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

