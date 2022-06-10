ajc logo
Another big official-visit weekend set for Georgia Tech

September 4, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's mascot, Buzz, jumps off from Ramblin' Wreck before the start of the Georgia Tech home opener against Northern Illinois outside Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech will have 13 recruits on campus this weekend for its second set of official visits for the 2023 signing class. From last weekend’s official visits, coach Geoff Collins received two commitments, its first for the class.

The group includes one four-star prospect (wide receiver Grant Tucker from Charlotte, N.C.), a three-star running back committed to Colorado (A.J. Newberry from Grand Prairie, Texas) and a three-star edge rusher who previously was committed but withdrew his commitment (Zachariah Keith of Douglas County High).

Gensley Auguste (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) is a defensive lineman from West Orange, N.J., and a three-star prospect (247Sports). He holds scholarship offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Colquitt County safety Kamal Bonner (6-2, 200) has offers from Arkansas, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina and others. He is rated a 3-star prospect by Rivals.

Alpharetta High offensive lineman Elias Cloy (6-4, 280) is a three-star prospect (Rivals) whose other offers include Maryland, Louisville and Indiana.

Running back Trey Cornist (6-0, 210) is a 3-star prospect (247Sports) from Cincinnati, where new running-backs coach Mike Daniels has made an impact in recruiting. Other offers include Marshall, Buffalo and Massachusetts.

North Cobb Christian School athlete Jacob Cruz (6-5, 225) is not ranked, but has offers from Vanderbilt, Virginia, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

Elijah Douglas (6-4, 280) is a defensive end from Pensacola, Fla., who is a 3-star prospect (Rivals). Douglas’ other offers include Georgia State, South Florida and Liberty.

North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Gabe Fortson (6-4, 300) is a three-star prospect (247Sports). His offers include North Carolina, Mississippi and N.C. State.

Newnan High linebacker Ashton Heflin’s offers include Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State and Miami (Ohio). Heflin (6-2, 220) has an official visit at Coastal Carolina scheduled for later in June.

Keith (6-5, 265) committed to Tech last June before re-opening his recruitment in January. A three-star prospect rated the No. 58 prospect in Georgia (247Sports Composite) has drawn several offers from power-conference schools, including Michigan State (where former Tech defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman is now an assistant), Missouri and Tennessee.

Newberry (6-0, 200) committed to Colorado in April. A three-star prospect, Newberry also holds offers from SMU, Rice and Air Force.

Durell Robinson (6-1, 190) is a three-star running back (247Sports) from powerhouse St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Some of his top offers are Cincinnati, Penn State and Mississippi.

Tyson Ruffins (6-3, 305) is an offensive lineman from Long Beach, Calif. He was offered May 20, A three-star prospect (247Sports), Ruffins also received offers from Hawaii, Air Force and Army.

Tucker, the four-star receiver who announced his offer from Tech on May 24, is rated the No. 344 prospect in the class (247Sports Composite). Tucker (6-3, 184) also reported offers from Penn State, North Carolina and Tennessee, among others.

