Amid uncertainty, Georgia Tech offensive line readies itself

However, Collins announced Aug. 5 that Cochran would not enroll, opening a spot on the first string for another tackle. The most likely candidates are Charlie Clark, a junior, and early-enrollee freshman Jordan Williams. The early reviews for Williams, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Gainesville High, have been glowing. Key went so far as to say that Williams “has done an unbelievable job so far to this point,” a hefty endorsement.

Clark played in six games as a freshman, but hampered by an arm injury, played in one game last season.

“Charlie, as always, (is) ready to learn and doing great in practice and in the film room,” Quinney said.

DeFoor is another option at tackle, having started last season at right tackle before playing the rest of the season at left guard, where he handled his business.

“We’ve got numbers there (at tackle) to be able to give us good depth as we go into the season,” Key said.

Perhaps the ideal scenario would entail either Clark or Williams showing the proficiency and consistency to earn Key’s trust, which would enable DeFoor to stay at one of the guard spots, where he earned All-ACC honorable mention last season. But, one reason Key cross-trains his linemen at different positions is to maintain that flexibility and keep options open.

“I really don’t have a preference,” DeFoor said. “Wherever I’m needed, I’ll play. It’s not a big deal.”

On the interior, Kenny Cooper has returned from a season-ending hip injury for a second attempt at his senior season. Cooper is the line’s most experienced returnee, with 31 games played and 23 starts. Perhaps the toughest player in the group, Cooper was a forceful blocker in four starts last season at center as he gutted it out before undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum.

“It’s good to have Kenny back out there healthy and ready to go,” Key said. “He’s a guy that has a lot of experience for us, has played both guards and center, and that’s what he’s doing right now. He’s working all three of those positions.”

Mikey Minihan, who made six starts last season at the two guard spots, has been training at center and guard. Key said that he has done “a really good job at center.”

“I think he’s progressed a lot since the spring,” DeFoor said. “He seems a lot more comfortable.”

One likely lineup is, from left tackle to right tackle, Quinney, DeFoor, Cooper, Johnson and either Williams or Clark. However, if Key doesn’t deem Williams and Clark to be ready, then DeFoor could kick out to right tackle and then the line might be Quinney, Cooper, Minihan, Johnson and DeFoor.

Either way, it’s a significant jump from last season. A year ago, the starting five in the season opener – Quinney, Minihan, Cooper, Jared Southers and DeFoor – included two returning starters in Quinney and Cooper, a grad transfer in Southers and two players making their first career starts, Minihan and DeFoor. And all the linemen were learning the scheme and techniques.

In the first possibility, it’s four players with at least one season with experience starting, plus Williams or Clark. In the latter, it’s five, counting Minihan’s six starts. And all but Johnson, the grad transfer, have had a season with Key.

A better line stands to better protect the quarterback, where James Graham is the returning starter, and give running back Jordan Mason a better shot at getting downfield. Improved play in the front would be the foundation for a more productive unit, one that finished last season 127th in FBS in total offense.

Quinney and his linemates just hope they’ll get the opportunity to demonstrate their growth.

“We’ve been going out, treating every day like there will be a season for sure, and hopefully that happens,” Quinney said. “If not, it’s out of our control, but just for us, I feel like it’s very important we play, just because it’s the sport we love.”