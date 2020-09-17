Amid stringent testing, 12 Tech athletes positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 31

Since August 31 through Thursday, Georgia Tech has had 12 athletes test positive for COVID-19, according to an institute spokesman. Perhaps more notably, Yellow Jackets athletes were tested about 2,700 times in that span, an average of 150 tests daily. There are about 425 athletes among the school’s 17 varsity teams.
By ACC protocol, in-season athletes in high-risk sports (football and volleyball at Tech in the fall) are tested three times a week. If those teams are following those standards, the testing volume would suggest that athletes in lower-risk sports or who are out of season are also being tested more than once per week.
With the additional 12 positives, there have been a total of 30 positive cases among athletes since they began returning to campus June 15.