Georgia Tech lands three commitments, including four-star defensive lineman

The Yellow Jackets’ defense has long been in need of a difference-making interior defensive lineman, having had one All-ACC defensive tackle in the past 12 seasons (Adam Gotsis, 2015). Miles, who turned down Texas and Wisconsin, is rated the No. 350 prospect in the country (247Sports Composite) and the No. 50 defensive-lineman prospect in the country.

Miles, listed at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, made an official visit to Tech in June after he had announced his offer from the staff in September.