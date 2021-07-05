Georgia Tech lands three commitments, including four-star defensive lineman

Georgia Tech landed a trio of commitments on Sunday, including one landmark decision from a four-star defensive lineman. K.J. Miles, a prospect from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., highlighted the three commitments received by coach Geoff Collins. Tech also had commitments from Dacula High linebacker Kyle Efford and tight end Nate Kurisky of Washington, bringing the number of prospects who’ve accepted spots in the 2022 signing class to 11.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense has long been in need of a difference-making interior defensive lineman, having had one All-ACC defensive tackle in the past 12 seasons (Adam Gotsis, 2015). Miles, who turned down Texas and Wisconsin, is rated the No. 350 prospect in the country (247Sports Composite) and the No. 50 defensive-lineman prospect in the country.
Miles, listed at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds, made an official visit to Tech in June after he had announced his offer from the staff in September.
Efford is a three-star linebacker, rated the No. 99 prospect in the state of Georgia. He selected Tech over Maryland and Purdue. Efford announced his scholarship offer from Tech in January 2020, among his first offers of several. Dacula is also the alma mater of Jackets safety Kaleb Edwards.
Kurisky is a three-star prospect from Gonzaga College High in Washington, rated the No. 64 player at the tight end position. He reported offers from Miami, Louisville, Duke, Virginia Tech and others.
The three commitments followed the manic efforts by Collins, general manager Patrick Suddes and the coaching and recruiting staffs to bring prospects to campus in June, the first month since March 2020 that in-person recruiting was permitted. All three prospects made visits to Tech in June.
As of Monday, Tech’s class ranked 25th in FBS and fifth in the ACC. Collins’ 2020 class, which included first-year starters in running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jeff Sims and offensive tackle Jordan Williams, ranked 27th in FBS and fifth in the conference. It was Tech’s highest-ranked class since the 2007 class.