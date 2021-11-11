Dave Patenaude explains Jeff Sims’ inconsistent play vs. Miami

Patenuade said that while his delivery was off, Sims was still making the correct reads on where to go with the ball. That was one reason that Patenaude said he didn’t consider taking Sims out, even for a series or two off to collect himself. Another was that backup Jordan Yates was not fully healthy and hadn’t had a full week of practice.

“It’s frustrating to everybody that, when you’re watching it and he comes to the sideline and he’s like, Yeah, I saw it, I just missed it,” Patenaude said.

However, Patenaude suggested that he might have been more apt to take Sims out if he had been playing recklessly and not been in the flow of the game as opposed to seeing the game well but not being consistently accurate.

“He wasn’t doing great, but we were going to ride with Jeff,” Patenaude said.

Tech plays Boston College Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

