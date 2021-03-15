WR Camp hopes to impress NFL scouts at Tech’s pro day

“He’s added some serious muscle and power,” Camp said.

As a senior, Camp caught 29 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns. It was solid production, though not overwhelming. For instance, there were 32 ACC players with more catches. However, a strong audition will likely lead teams to investigate further and put his production into more context. One reason he didn’t have more catches was that the Jackets threw 283 times, second fewest in the ACC.

Tech’s pro day last March could attest to the valuable of a strong pro-day workout. Tight end Tyler Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65, a good time for his position, and performed well in position drills. Despite catching 17 passes as a senior, he was selected in the sixth round by Jacksonville.

Likewise, special-teams ace Nathan Cottrell flew through the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. It undoubtedly helped get the attention of scouts, and he was signed as an undrafted free agent by Jacksonville, kept on the practice squad and was ultimately signed to the roster, contributing on special teams.

Camp’s father has said previously that his son can run the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds and hit 40.5 inches in the vertical jump. If he can approach those numbers, he’ll turn heads. At last year’s NFL combine, for instance, only three wide receivers did better than 40.5 inches in the vertical, according to sports-reference.com.

“If everything goes the way it’s planned, I think that we’ll be pleased,” Camp said. “I don’t want to make any bold predictions.”

Harvin is Tech’s most recognized draft prospect. After winning the Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter, Harvin was one of four punters recognized as an invitee to the combine, which was not held this year.